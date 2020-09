Rojas started at second base and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Rojas was in the lineup a second straight night after serving as the designated hitter Wednesday. He was recalled Wednesday by the Diamondbacks, who were active sellers at the trade deadline. The 26-year-old. who had one at-bat during a brief stay in the majors earlier this season, should see an uptick in playing time this month.