Rojas (back) will start at shortstop and bat sixth Monday in the Diamondbacks' Cactus League game against the Brewers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Rojas ended the 2020 season on the injured list due to a bout of lower-back inflammation, but he appears to be back to full strength for spring training. He was used as a reserve in Sunday's Cactus League opener, going hitless across two at-bats in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 loss to the Rockies. Rojas will be one of several players competing this spring for a utility role on Arizona's Opening Day roster.