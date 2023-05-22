Rojas is starting at third base and batting sixth for the Diamondbacks on Monday in Philadelphia.
Rojas has flip-flopped with Pavin Smith for the second game in a row, with Smith being elevated to the leadoff spot. After a nice first three weeks of the season, Rojas is sporting just a .534 OPS across his last 23 contests.
