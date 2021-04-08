site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-josh-rojas-not-in-lineup-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Not in lineup Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rojas isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Rojas has gone 2-for-21 with a run and five strikeouts in the first six games of the 2021 campaign. Josh VanMeter will take over at second base Thursday, batting second.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read