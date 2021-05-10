Rojas isn't starting Monday's game against the Marlins.
Rojas will get a breather after he went 7-for-15 with two doubles, two runs, a walk and two strikeouts in the last four games. Pavin Smith will shift to right field while Daulton Varsho takes over in center.
