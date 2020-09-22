Rojas (back) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Texas.
Lower-back discomfort forced Rojas to leave Sunday's game against the Astros and will cost him at least one start. Ketel Marte returns from a wrist injury to start at second base.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Removed with lower back discomfort•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Retreats to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Fills in for injured Marte•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Batting leadoff Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Drives in first run•