Rojas went 0-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings loss to the Reds.

Rojas walked and stole second in the 11th inning. He represented the winning run, but Ketel Marte's groundout ended the inning. This was the first time all year Rojas has been held without a hit in consecutive games -- he's 0-for-9 against the Reds in this series. The 27-year-old's mini-slump has dropped his slash line to .263/.346/.415 with four home runs, four stolen bases, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored through 33 contests.