Rojas went 1-for-1 with a double, four walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Rojas has reached base safely in nine straight games (.525 OBP) and has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Diamondbacks. He's settled in as the team's primary leadoff hitter while moving around the diamond at second base, shortstop and corner outfield. Rojas is slashing .261/.348/.435 over a career-high 348 plate appearances.