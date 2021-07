Rojas went 3-for-4 with a double, run, walk and caught stealing in a 7-4 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Rojas got on in the first, third, fifth and ninth innings for his second game reaching base four times this season. The Versatile rookie is slashing .256/.337/.424 and has made appearances at five different positions in the season's first half, helping Rojas to an impressive 87 games thus far.