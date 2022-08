Rojas went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-5 win against the Rockies on Friday.

Rojas walked and scored in the first inning and doubled home a run and stole third in the seventh. The 28-year-old has been slumping a bit at the dish of late -- batting 3-for-24 over his last six contests -- but has swiped two bags in his last three games. Rojas is slashing .268/.343/.396 with six home runs, 40 runs, 31 RBI and 13 stolen bases across 74 games.