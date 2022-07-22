Rojas isn't starting Friday against the Nationals.
Rojas started the last 11 games and hit .268 with a homer, four doubles, seven RBI, three runs and three stolen bases. Sergio Alcantara is shifting to third base while Buddy Kennedy serves as the designated hitter.
