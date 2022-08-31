Rojas isn't starting Wednesday against the Phillies.
Rojas went 1-for-11 with a run, two walks and four strikeouts over the last three games and will get a rare day off Wednesday. Emmanuel Rivera is starting at the hot corner and batting third.
