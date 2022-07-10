Rojas went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rockies.

Both of Rojas' doubles accounted for his three RBI as he helped the Diamondbacks strengthen their lead in the seventh and eighth innings. The 28-year-old has already racked up five multi-hit efforts in nine games in July, matching his number of such performances from 24 contests in June. The infielder's success at the plate has lifted his batting average 36 points from .248 at the end of June to .284 after Saturday's contest. He's added a .787 OPS, five home runs, 26 RBI, 34 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 13 doubles through 221 plate appearances this year.