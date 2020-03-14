Rojas has been playing shortstop and second base during spring training games, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Rojas, who came to Arizona in the Zack Greinke trade last year, played primarily in the outfield during his 41-game stint in the majors. "He's getting a lot of his time as an infielder because I only was able to evaluate him prior to this year as an outfielder," manager Torey Lovullo said. He'd played a variety of positions in the minors and is being eyed as an infielder/outfielder for 2020, which could give him an edge while vying to be the team's 26th man.