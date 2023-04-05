Rojas batted lead off and went 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-6 win over San Diego.

The Diamondbacks' offense came alive for the first time this season with most of the production in the final four innings when it scored seven runs. Much of it can be chalked up to small-ball, as Rojas perfectly executed a slide into home on a double steal. Those were two of five stolen bases for Arizona. Rojas has shared third base with Evan Longoria, getting starts against right-handers. After an off-day, the D-backs return to action Thursday against the Dodgers and right-hander Dustin May.