Rojas went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.
Rojas took little time to snap an 0-for-9 skid at the plate, hitting a leadoff homer in the first inning. He went yard again in the seventh, and both long balls went over the center field fence. The 26-year-old has a .264/.341/.456 slash line with seven homers, 17 RBI, 29 runs scored and two stolen bases in 205 plate appearances. He's established himself as a leadoff hitter as well as a versatile option on defense.