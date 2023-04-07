Rojas went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Rojas has four hits, two doubles, three RBI and a stolen base in the last two games. He's settling in what appears to be the strongside of a platoon at third base with Evan Longoria.
