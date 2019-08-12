Rojas is batting .514/.575/.943 with three home runs and 14 RBI over eight games at Triple-A Reno.

Rojas was acquired by the Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, part of the return from the Astros for Zack Greinke. He plays multiple positions in the infield and outfield, bouncing around left field, right field, third base and shortstop. He could be of use at corner outfield in Arizona. The Diamondbacks' corner outfielders have collectively slugged .341 in 39 games since June 23.