site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-josh-rojas-recalled-by-diamondbacks | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Recalled by Diamondbacks
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 1, 2020
at
4:23 pm ET 1 min read
Rojas was recalled from the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Tuesday.
Rojas spent a month at alternate camp, but he'll rejoin the major-league club Tuesday. He recorded just one at-bat during his first stint with the team in 2020 and likely won't play a significant role going forward.
More News
08/01/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/24/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
07/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/17/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read