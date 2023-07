The Diamondbacks recalled Rojas from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The D-backs sent Rojas down to Triple-A in mid-June, and he's since slashed .259/.322/.389 with two homers and eight RBI across 59 plate appearances. He'll return to Arizona to take Evan Longoria's roster spot after Longoria landed on the IL with a back issue.