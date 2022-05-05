Rojas (oblique) has played two games as part of a rehab assignment for Triple-A Reno. He's 2-for-5 with four walks, a double, two RBI and a stolen base.
Rojas served as the designated hitter Tuesday then third base Wednesday, each time playing nine innings. The Diamondbacks plan to welcome him back at some point during a homestand that kicks off Friday against the Rockies.
