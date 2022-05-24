Rojas (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Rojas will be on the bench for the third game in a row due to a bruised left hand. With Rojas' main replacement in the lineup, Drew Ellis, exiting Monday's 9-5 win with side discomfort and also taking a seat Tuesday, the Diamondbacks will break in Jake Hager at third base.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Dealing with bruised hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Exits with left hand injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Blasts three home runs Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Extends on-base streak•