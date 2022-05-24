Rojas (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Rojas will be on the bench for the third game in a row due to a bruised left hand. With Rojas' main replacement in the lineup, Drew Ellis, exiting Monday's 9-5 win with side discomfort and also taking a seat Tuesday, the Diamondbacks will break in Jake Hager at third base.

