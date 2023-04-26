site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Resting against lefty
Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
The lefty-hitting Rojas will take a seat for the series finale with the Royals while southpaw Ryan Yarbrough toes the rubber for Kansas City. Emmanuel Rivera will replace Rojas at third base.
