Rojas (hand) is starting Thursday against the Dodgers.
Rojas was available off the bench if needed during Tuesday's series finale against the Royals, but he remained off the field for a third consecutive game due to his bruised left hand. However, he'll start at the hot corner and bat second during Thursday's matchup.
