Rojas started at third base and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Giants.
Rojas was held out of the starting lineup the previous three games -- two against left-handers and one against a right-hander -- largely due to erratic defense. He returned to action against San Francisco righty Alex Cobb and going forward could share third base with righty-hitting Emmanuel Rivera or switch-hitter Sergio Alcantara.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Remains infielder for now•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Out against Rodon•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sits third straight versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Defense costing playing time•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting for nightcap•