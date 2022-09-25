Rojas started at third base and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Giants.

Rojas was held out of the starting lineup the previous three games -- two against left-handers and one against a right-hander -- largely due to erratic defense. He returned to action against San Francisco righty Alex Cobb and going forward could share third base with righty-hitting Emmanuel Rivera or switch-hitter Sergio Alcantara.