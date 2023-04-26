Rojas started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Kansas City.

Rojas returned to the lineup after getting Monday off and was back at leadoff. The infielder has slumped of late, going hitless over the last 13 at-bats. With left-hander Cale Yarborough scheduled to throw Wednesday, Rojas could get another off day while Evan Longoria mans the hot corner.