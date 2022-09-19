site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-josh-rojas-rides-bench-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Rides bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas isn't in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Dodgers.
Rojas will retreat to the bench with southpaw Clayton Kershaw taking the mound for Los Angeles. Emmanuel Rivera will take his spot at third base and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read