Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 29, 2021

7:34 pm ET 1 min read
Rojas isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Rojas went 1-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a strikeout Tuesday, but he'll head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Geraldo Perdomo will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
