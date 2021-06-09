site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine Wednesday
Rojas isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Rojas will get a breather after he went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts across the past two games. Ildemaro Vargas will start at second base and bat ninth.
