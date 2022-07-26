Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three stolen bases in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

Entering Monday, Rojas had never had multiple steals in a major-league game, let alone three. This was also his second straight multi-hit effort. The infielder's rampant running has him up to 11 steals in 65 contests, and he's yet to be caught stealing. He's added a .279/.352/.408 slash line with five home runs, 28 RBI and 36 runs scored through 267 plate appearances.