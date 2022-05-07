Rojas started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Rojas was activated from the injured list Friday and made his season debut. He's expected to be the primary third baseman while also moving around the infield to keep shortstop Nick Ahmed and second baseman Ketel Marte fresh and healthy. That rotation, along with off days for himself, opens up plate appearances for prospect Geraldo Perdomo, who remains on the roster following Rojas' activation.