Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
The Diamondbacks are facing a lefty starting pitcher (Ranger Suarez) for the second game in a row, so the lefty-hitting Rojas will remain on the bench for the series finale. Emmanuel Rivera will spell Rojas at third base and bat third.
