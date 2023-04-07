Rojas isn't in Arizona's lineup for Friday's game with the Dodgers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
After going 4-for-7 with three RBI over his last two games, Rojas will take a seat as fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw prepares to start on the mound for Los Angeles. Evan Longoria will take over in the hot corner and bat fifth.
