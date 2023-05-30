site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Rockies.
Emmanuel Rivera will play third base and bat second with left-hander Kyle Freeland set to toe the slab for Colorado. Rojas has slashed just .208/.296/.250 this year against southpaws.
