Rojas (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

The lefty-hitting Rojas will sit out Sunday's series finale after suffering a bruised left hand in Saturday's 7-6 win, but it's unclear if the injury or the fact that southpaw Wade Miley is on the hill for Chicago is what's keeping him out of the lineup. Regardless, the newly-recalled Drew Ellis will fill in at third base for Rojas.