Rojas is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera will start at third base and bat second with left-hander Matt Strahm on the hill for Philadelphia. Rojas carries just a .569 OPS versus lefties this year.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Moved down to six spot•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Emerging from slump•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Not starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Three walks, stolen base in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On bench against left-hander•