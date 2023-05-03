site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting out versus lefty
Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
As usual, the lefty-hitting Rojas finds himself on the bench while the Diamondbacks oppose a southpaw (Andrew Heaney). Evan Longoria will check in for Rojas at third base.
