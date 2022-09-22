site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting out Wednesday
Rojas isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Rojas will take a seat Wednesday after going 1-for-4 in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. While he rests, Emmanuel Rivera will take his spot at third base and bat fifth.
