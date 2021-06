Rojas went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo homers in Saturday's loss to the Angels.

Rojas was the star of the show offensively for Arizona in the loss, going deep in the seventh and ninth innings. It was the second two-homer game of the month for the utility man, though he is batting only .184 (7-for-38) overall in June. Rojas ranks second on the team with nine homers on the campaign, though he has knocked in only 20 runs.