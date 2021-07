Rojas went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and a strikeout in a 5-1 loss to the Cubs on Friday.

Batting leadoff, Rojas doubled in both the third and fifth innings, scoring following the former for Arizona's only run of the game. The utility man now has five hits in his last two games and is one of the few Diamondback's hitters providing consistent value this year with multi-position eligibility, 10 home runs and five stolen bases.