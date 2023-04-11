Rojas started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 3-0 win over Milwaukee.
The hot-hitting Rojas, who typically sits out against lefties, got the start in place of Kyle Lewis (illness) against Brewers southpaw Wade Miley. The move paid dividends immediately, as Rojas singled home Ketel Marte, who had doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Rojas has a five game hit streak, going 11-for-20 with three doubles, five RBI and five runs scored during that stretch. The Brewers will throw righty Corbin Burnes on Tuesday, so expect Rojas in the lineup, either at DH or third base.
