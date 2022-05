Rojas started at third base for a second consecutive game and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rockies.

Rojas started both games since being activated off the injured list, slotting in at the hot corner in each contest. It looks like there's no need for Arizona manager Torey Lovullo to ease him back into the lineup, and Rojas appears to be the Diamondbacks' primary third sacker.