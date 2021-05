Rojas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Marlins.

The 26-year-old got Arizona on the board in the fifth inning by taking Sandy Alcantara deep. Rojas is on a tear, going 8-for-19 over the last five games with four of his five homers on the year, and with Kole Calhoun (hamstring) likely out until mid-June, he'll get a chance to settle in as the starting right fielder.