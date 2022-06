Rojas went 2-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.

Rojas returned to the lineup after being benched Tuesday and slugged his first home run since May 20, when he hit three against the Cubs. He added a leadoff triple in the seventh and came around to score on a Ketel Marte RBI single one batter later. Across 27 games, Rojas is slashing .286/.368/.473 with four homers and 11 RBI.