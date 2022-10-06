Rojas went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Brewers.

Rojas homered off righty reliever Trevor Gott with nobody out in the ninth inning to give Arizona a 3-2 lead. During his final six games of 2022, the third baseman recorded a .409 average over 22 at-bats with three multi-hit games and four doubles. In addition, the 28-year-old tallied three steals during that stretch.