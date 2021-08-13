Rojas went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs, two RBI and a walk in a 12-3 victory against the Padres on Thursday.

Rojas singled in the first, walked and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fourth, singled in the sixth and brought home two runs with a single in the seventh. The 27-year-old enjoyed his best game of the season and broke out of an 0-for-6 slump following a stint on the IL. Reaching base five times increased his on base a substantial seven points in just one game.