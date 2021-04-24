Rojas went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta.

Rojas got the start at shortstop in place of the slumping Nick Ahmed and hit safely in his third straight start. Manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed remains the starting shortstop for now, but Rojas' bat is heating up. He's gone 5-for-13 with a double, a home run, three RBI and five runs scored over his last five appearances (three starts).