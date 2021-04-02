Rojas filled in for Nick Ahmed (knee) at shortstop and went 0-for-5 in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

Rojas is coming off a productive spring and is expected to see a lot of time at second base when Ahmed is healthy. Manager Torey Lovullo left open the possibility that Ahmed plays Friday but sounded far from certain, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.