Rojas started in right field and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Padres.

The Diamondbacks placed Kole Calhoun (hamstring) on the injured list Wednesday and will need fill-ins for the next week and a half at a minimum. That means Rojas could be part of a rotation that also includes Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho, who was summoned from the alternate camp Wednesday to help fill a void in an outfield missing Calhoun, Ketel Marte (hamstring) and Tim Locastro (finger).