Rojas started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mariners.

Rojas returned to the majors after the Diamondbacks placed Evan Longoria (back) on the injured list Saturday. The lefty-hitting Rojas will share the hot corner with the righty-swinging Emmanuel Rivera, thought it's uncertain if it will be a strict right-left platoon.